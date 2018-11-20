Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson also houses a painting giraffe

Located near the M Casino in Henderson, the Lion Habitat Ranch was established for lions related to the original MGM lions.

Owner Keith Evans acquired the ranch in 1989. It is now home to 35 Barbary lions, which have been extinct in the wild since the 1940s.

The facility was closed to the public until contracts with MGM expired, and was then opened to the public to come view the lions and other animals.

Other residents of the ranch include ostriches, parrots and Ozzy, the only giraffe in the state of Nevada.

Ozzy also has painting skills. Senior trainer Jon Meador calls him, “Las Vegas’ first and only giraffe-ic artist.”

Visiting times and ticket prices are available on the ranch’s website.

35.968991, -115.155515