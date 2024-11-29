Man, 80, dies day after being hit in Henderson parking lot by SUV

The death from a collision near West Warm Springs Road and North Arroyo Grande Boulevard was the 19th traffic-related fatality in Henderson this year.

A fatal auto-pedestrian collision in a shopping center parking lot is being investigated by Henderson police.

A white Chevrolet SUV backed into an 80-year-old man about 11:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of West Warm Springs Road just east of North Arroyo Grande Boulevard, according to a Henderson Police Department press release.

The man died Sunday at an area hospital, authorities said.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Speed nor impairment are considered to be factors in the fatality.

The name of the victim as well as cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives are notified.

The death was the 19th traffic-related fatality in Henderson this year.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.

