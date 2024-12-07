Man killed in shooting near Henderson shopping center

Around 8:51 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Marks Street.

A man was shot and killed near a Henderson shopping center, according to police.

In a news release, the Henderson Police Department said around 8:51 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Marks Street. When they arrived on the scene, which is near the Eastgate Plaza and a Walmart Supercenter, officers found a man dead in the parking lot.

The news release, which said the investigation was active and ongoing, did not confirm if someone was arrested for the shooting. However, it said there were no outstanding suspects and no danger to the public.

Police did not give any additional details.

Another man was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Walmart on Marks Street in June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

