Woman found dead in Henderson believed to be missing teen, police say

Authorities believe Jennaleah Hin, who went missing last week, may have been found dead Sunday morning, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Corey and Jennifer Swanson are escorted past a missing person flyer for their daughter, Jennaleah Hin, after speaking with the media on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Henderson (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Corey and Jennifer Swanson make a plea on camera for the return of their missing daughter, Jennaleah Hin, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jennifer Swanson makes a plea on camera for the return of her missing daughter, Jennaleah Hin, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Volunteers on horseback help search for missing teen Jennaleah Hin on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A flyer for missing teen Jennaleah Hin is seen near a search area on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ian Billings, left, and Mark Speer from Red Rock Search & Rescue are joined by Henderson police Lt. Charles Hedrick while briefing the media on the search for missing teen Jennaleah Hin on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A volunteer on horseback talks with a Henderson police officer during a search for missing teen Jennaleah Hin on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Volunteers on horseback and motorbikes search for missing teen Jennaleah Hin on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police Lt. Charles Hedrick briefs the media on the search for missing teen Jennaleah Hin on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Henderson (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jennifer Swanson wipes away a tear while making a plea on camera for the return of her missing daughter, Jennaleah Hin, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Red Rock Search & Rescue says Jennaleah Hin, 17, a Foothill High School senior, went missing on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, after a family dispute. (Red Rock Search & Rescue)

Authorities suspect a teenage girl who went missing last week may have found dead Sunday morning, according to the Henderson Police Department.

A woman matching the description of Jennaleah “Jenna” Hin, 17, was found at the desert area east of Desert Sunflower Circle and Spanish Needle Street on Sunday morning, police said.

The discovery came two days after her parents, Red Rock Search & Rescue and police had held a press conference on Friday asking for help in finding Hin, who had been missing ever since leaving home on Monday evening after a family dispute.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from across the Las Vegas Valley and volunteer crews mobilized a large-scale, 10-mile search area in the wilderness throughout the weekend.

On her way out of the home, Hin said something to the effect of: “You don’t have to worry about me anymore,” according to Mark Speer, a commander with Red Rock Search & Rescue. Home surveillance footage caught the teen leaving the home without any backpack or water.

Hin, a senior at Foothill High School, had never run away from home before and had no history with law enforcement, Henderson police Lt. Charles Hedrick said on Friday.

Police did not provide any further information about the circumstances of her death, but did say that there were no signs of foul play.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social. Review-Journal staff writer contributed to this report.