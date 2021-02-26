New details, video released in Henderson woman’s disappearance
Las Vegas police have released new footage in the disappearance of a 26-year-old woman last seen two months ago in Henderson.
Jawaher Hejji was last seen Dec. 23 on the 300 block of Shaded Canyon Drive, near the Amargosa Trail in Henderson, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
On Thursday, Metro released video footage of the last time Hejji’s whereabouts were known, when she is seen walking the trail near a construction site.
Miriam Hejji, 19, told the Review-Journal that around 3 a.m. Dec. 26 she and her mother got a call that Jawaher Hejji’s car had been found at the construction site. The keys were on the hood, and the woman’s phone and wallet were in the car.
“We have her phone, and there’s no directions and no messages from anyone to say ‘let’s meet’ at all,” Miriam Hejji said.
Metro Lt. David Valenta said Thursday that Hejji was last seen walking south on the trail, toward Black Mountain.
“There are apartments and housing on the other side of the mountain, but we have found no trace of her in that area,” he said.
The family is offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who can locate the woman.
