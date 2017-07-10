Omelet House’s cozy appeal still resonates after 25 years

Known for its antique decor and large food portions, Henderson’s Omelet House, is set to celebrate its 25th year at its Boulder Highway location in August.

The "38" omelet is described on the menu as the ideal dish for "meat lovers," and is packed with bacon, ham, sausage and varying kinds of cheese. It comes with a side of spuds. (Alex Meyer/View) @alxmey

The spuds, a soft take on potato chips, are often the most popular item on the menu, said Ostertag's wife, Kelly. (Alex Meyer/View) @alxmey

The menu lists several omelet dishes with available sides, including bacon, oatmeal, fruit and toast. (Alex Meyer/View) @alxmey

The decor at Omelet House was primarily sourced from antique shops over the years to give it a cozy feel when customers arrive. (Alex Meyer/View) @alxmey

"He and his partners and super hardworking, good old-fashioned guys," said Ostertag of her husband and his Omelet House business partners. (Alex Meyer/View) @alxmey

(Alex Meyer/View) @alxmey

The Omelet House on Boulder Highway has close to 20 employees, who all treat each other "like family," Ostertag said. (Alex Meyer/View) @alxmey

The "Monster Burger" is popular among locals for the challenge it presents at 3 lbs of food. If someone finishes it, their photo is placed on a photo wall. (Alex Meyer/View) @alxmey

Owner Fred Ostertag has worked every facet of the restaurant over the years, including making the famous "monster" foods. (Alex Meyer/View) @alxmey

Known for its antique decor and large food portions, Henderson’s Omelet House, is set to celebrate its 25th year at its Boulder Highway location in August.

Following the opening of the first Omelet House at 2160 W. Charleston Blvd. in 1979, one of the original three owners, Fred Ostertag, opened the Henderson location in 1992. A third restaurant is at 6520 Boulder Highway.

The Henderson building is filled with antique fixtures, photos and furniture, the majority of which is for sale.

“A lot of times people will come in and say, ‘I have to have that picture,’ and you’ll think ‘Why do they want it?’” said Ostertag’s wife, Kelly. “But these old things will remind them of a memory, and we love to provide that for them.”

The menu has an extensive list of omelets with differing meats, cheeses, vegetables and other fillings. Waffles, pancakes and oatmeal also are available.

The Omelet House periodically garners online attention for its two most famous dishes: the “Monster Burger” and the “Monster Omelet.” Each plate is approximately three pounds and costs $19.95.

Ostertag said their main food attractions started out as an attempt to be featured on the TV show “Man v. Food.” Even though they didn’t make the cut, the food became a customer challenge: For those who finish a Monster Burger, they get a free T-shirt and their photo is put on the wall. There is no time limit to finish eating it.

“There are times when the whole restaurant is clapping when they see it,” Ostertag said. “It’s such a spectacle.”

More then 40 people have successfully completed either the Monster Burger or the Monster Omelet.

The cozy atmosphere of the Omelet House, as well as the “working owner” persona Fred Ostertag conveys to his employees, makes it what it is today, Kelly Ostertag said.

“You generally have to love people and serve people and have a happy heart to work here,” she said. “And you can’t fake a happy heart.”

Contact Alex Meyer at ameyer@viewnews.com or 702-383-0496. Follow @alxmey on Twitter.