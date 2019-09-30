Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Henderson

A man died Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in Henderson on Sunday night, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported about 9:10 p.m. Sunday after a 21-year-man was struck at East Sunset Road near North Green Valley Parkway while crossing Sunset outside a marked crosswalk, the Henderson Police Department said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition Sunday night, but died from his injuries about 3 a.m. Monday, police said.

Impairment and speed were not believed to be a factor, according to preliminary reports. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was cooperating with police.

Henderson police said the man’s death marks the eighth traffic fatality in Henderson this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.