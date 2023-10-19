77°F
Henderson

Pedestrian struck by car, killed on Boulder Highway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2023 - 9:05 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Henderson.

Henderson Police Department said in an email that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near North Boulder Highway and Coogan Drive around 7:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Speed and impairment were unknown factors in the incident, police said. The incident is under investigation.

Police said to expect traffic delays with North Boulder Highway closed between Barrett Street and Sunset Road.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com

