59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Henderson

Plans for Hindu temple in Henderson move forward despite opposition

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2022 - 1:49 pm
 
The intersection of Berlin Street and Milan Avenue, near where the temple will be built. (Mark ...
The intersection of Berlin Street and Milan Avenue, near where the temple will be built. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hindu and Jain Temple of Las Vegas, located on Sageberry Drive. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Rev ...
The Hindu and Jain Temple of Las Vegas, located on Sageberry Drive. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hindu and Jain Temple of Las Vegas, located on Sageberry Drive. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Rev ...
The Hindu and Jain Temple of Las Vegas, located on Sageberry Drive. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Early rendering of proposed temple used in the conditional use permit application submitted to ...
Early rendering of proposed temple used in the conditional use permit application submitted to the Henderson Planning Commission. This was only used for the application, not construction. (Image courtesy of the City of Henderson via the conditional use permit application)
Sharri Warren points out landmarks in her neighborhood from the lot where the temple will be bu ...
Sharri Warren points out landmarks in her neighborhood from the lot where the temple will be built. She's lived in the neighborhood for 28 years and opposes the temple's construction there. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sharri Warren stands in the lot where the temple will be built. She lives nearby and opposes th ...
Sharri Warren stands in the lot where the temple will be built. She lives nearby and opposes the temple's approval. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sharri Warren talks about her neighborhood in the lot where the temple will be built. She oppos ...
Sharri Warren talks about her neighborhood in the lot where the temple will be built. She opposes the location of the construction of the temple within the residential area. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Despite the opposition of some residents, development of a Hindu temple in a rural Henderson neighborhood is “moving fast,” according to the project’s architect.

Simona Stephens, project architect with Suzana Rutar Architect Ltd., said a civil engineer is already on board and the approval for the project’s civil engineering is estimated to take about a year. The plan after that is to focus construction on one structure in the complex at a time.

The American Hindu Association has proposed building a Hindu temple near Berlin Avenue and Lisbon Street in a neighborhood designated as a Rural Neighborhood Protection Area. That designation allows governing bodies to adopt zoning regulations and restrictions to “maintain the character” of rural neighborhoods.

The Henderson Planning Commission approved the proposal in August, but many residents of the neighborhood appealed the decision to the Henderson City Council.

The council voted 4-1 on Oct. 4 to deny the appeal while setting conditions for the temple to limit parking spaces for the temple to 63, provide a 6-foot wall around the outside of the temple and undergo a mandatory review of the building by the council one year after certificate of occupancy. The lone vote against the decision came from Councilwoman Michelle Romero.

Despite the vote, supporters of the appeal haven’t give up. A Facebook post to their group, called Save Section 4 RNP, said, “(The) next step is judicial review.” Autumn Hood, the group’s treasurer, said Save Section 4 RNP has already begun filing a petition to appeal the decision to a judge.

Many neighbors around the site of the temple supported the appeal and made their voices heard at the council meeting last month.

“I don’t think it belongs here,” resident Debbie Varley, 65, told the Review-Journal.

Varley said she’s lived in the neighborhood for over 30 years, but now she and her husband are considering moving because of recent projects in the area and the planned temple.

She and other neighbors said they oppose the temple because it will bring more traffic and ruin the current quiet, rural feel of their neighborhood.

“We’re in a residential neighborhood; it’ll cause a lot of traffic,” said April Brooks, 44.

Brooks and other neighbors said that they wouldn’t oppose the temple if it were along a major street or on commercial land, instead of residential land.

“I don’t think any of us would mind a church on Lake Mead,” said Brooks, “but not up here in residential.”

Other residents support the construction of the temple and questioned the objections raised by the residents of the neighborhood.

“I don’t think having a temple would be much more traffic than normal holidays,” Aric Weishan said during the council’s public comment period.

“I think they’ll find that this will not impact the rural aspect of the neighborhood,” Weishan said. “In fact I think it’ll enhance it.”

Satish Bhatnagar, the 82-year-old president of the American Hindu Association, said multiple churches are “within a couple of hundred yards” of where the proposed temple is set to be built.

“Henderson is known as a city of parks and urban trails. Would you like it also known (as) where some of its residents do not want to include Hindus and their place amidst their neighborhood, who do not want to diversify the places of worship, and who are not equitable when their actions count?” Bhatnagar said in a statement prepared for the council meeting.

Despite the contentiousness of the project, Bhatnagar praised the council for how it handled the issue.

“After listening to all the speakers for three hours, the council openly deliberated with inputs from their legal counsel and city manager. I was really impressed with this transparent process,” Bhatnagar said.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

MOST READ
1
What happens to Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark if A’s move to Las Vegas?
What happens to Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark if A’s move to Las Vegas?
2
NFL asks Nevada Supreme Court to halt Jon Gruden’s lawsuit
NFL asks Nevada Supreme Court to halt Jon Gruden’s lawsuit
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ housing market is ready to plummet
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ housing market is ready to plummet
4
Busy Summerlin intersection to close this weekend
Busy Summerlin intersection to close this weekend
5
EDITORIAL: Biden remains tone deaf on the concerns of voters
EDITORIAL: Biden remains tone deaf on the concerns of voters
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Retailer Lululemon opened a new location at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (C ...
Lululemon opens a store in Henderson
By / RJ

Popular retailer Lululmeon announced it would be having a grand opening Friday for its newest location at The District at Green Valley Ranch.

The new Henderson logo. (City of Henderson)
City of Henderson unveils new logo
By / RJ

In one of two versions of the new logo the letter “O” is a golden-yellow semicircle representative of how high the sun shines there, Assistant City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause recently told the Review-Journal.