Proof Tavern at Lake Las Vegas finds niche with gaming, dining

MonteLago Village’s Proof Tavern, which opened in early April, is the first restaurant at Lake Las Vegas to offer gaming with dining.
Owned by UNLV alumnus and former Golden Entertainment executive Sam Tibolt, Proof offers breakfast, lunch and dinner and a full-service bar. The tavern boasts a spacious dining room, an outdoor patio and a private event area on a second floor. This is Tibolt’s first foray into the restaurant business.
Proof’s bar area has 15 video poker machines with a sign-up bonus offering $10 in free slot play.
“The idea was to bring a gaming tavern with food from a scratch kitchen and great customer service,” said executive chef Jon Littleton, who oversees the tavern’s 15 employees.
Littleton said Proof is the only restaurant in MonteLago Village to offer breakfast Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Its most popular dishes are the “dirty, dirty chips” — house-made kettle chips with blue cheese, bacon and green onions — as well as buffalo chicken sliders and a burger.
The menu mainly consists of upscale American cuisine but also features internationally inspired dishes such as an edamame appetizer and hummus.
Diners can look forward to healthier options premiering on the Proof menu shortly, as Littleton prepares to soon offer up courses for diet-restricted incomers.
Proof Tavern
Where: 10 Via Brianza, Suite 110
Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 8-a.m.-midnight Sundays. Happy hour is from 4-7 p.m. weekdays.
More information: 702-568-1622 or prooftavern.com
Social media: Facebook or Twitter
