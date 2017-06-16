ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Henderson

Proof Tavern at Lake Las Vegas finds niche with gaming, dining

By Alex Meyer / View
June 16, 2017 - 1:21 pm
 

MonteLago Village’s Proof Tavern, which opened in early April, is the first restaurant at Lake Las Vegas to offer gaming with dining.

Owned by UNLV alumnus and former Golden Entertainment executive Sam Tibolt, Proof offers breakfast, lunch and dinner and a full-service bar. The tavern boasts a spacious dining room, an outdoor patio and a private event area on a second floor. This is Tibolt’s first foray into the restaurant business.

Proof’s bar area has 15 video poker machines with a sign-up bonus offering $10 in free slot play.

“The idea was to bring a gaming tavern with food from a scratch kitchen and great customer service,” said executive chef Jon Littleton, who oversees the tavern’s 15 employees.

Littleton said Proof is the only restaurant in MonteLago Village to offer breakfast Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Its most popular dishes are the “dirty, dirty chips” — house-made kettle chips with blue cheese, bacon and green onions — as well as buffalo chicken sliders and a burger.

The menu mainly consists of upscale American cuisine but also features internationally inspired dishes such as an edamame appetizer and hummus.

Diners can look forward to healthier options premiering on the Proof menu shortly, as Littleton prepares to soon offer up courses for diet-restricted incomers.

Contact Alex Meyer at ameyer@viewnews.com or 702-383-0496. Follow @alxmey on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Origami widget
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like