Surf’s up, dude! Or at least the lights are at Cowabunga Bay.

Cowabunga Bay, located on Galleria Drive in Henderson, has opened up their Christmas Town. Christmas Town has over three million sparkling lights.

Attractions include a Polar Express train ride, Jingle Bell sledding hill, Santa’s Cozy Cottage and more.

More information can be found on their website.

900 Galleria Dr, Henderson, NV 89011