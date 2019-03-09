Teen in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Henderson

A teenager is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV in Henderson on Friday afternoon, police said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A teenager is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV in Henderson on Friday afternoon, police said.

Authorities were called about 2:45 p.m. to the scene in the 2100 block of Olympic Avenue, near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road, Henderson Police Department spokesman Red Pena said.

Police do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash, and the Mitsubishi SUV’s driver was cooperating with investigators, Pena said.

The teenager was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, he said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Eastbound Olympic Avenue from Green Valley Parkway will be closed for three to four hours, Pena said about 3:45 p.m.

