Two-vehicle crash slows traffic at Henderson intersection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2024 - 7:10 pm
 

A two-vehicle crash has sent at least two people to the hospital and posed traffic issues at a busy Henderson intersection.

Two vehicles collided about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday at East Pebble and North Pecos roads, according to the Henderson Police Department.

An unknown number of people were transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area for several hours. Streets are expected to be shut down for an extended period.

Impairment or speed are unknown factors, police said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

