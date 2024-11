Water seen erupting from Henderson sidewalk

Water was seen erupting out of a sidewalk in Henderson on Monday evening.

Water is seen erupting from a sidewalk near St. Rose Parkway and Coronado Center Drive on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

Water was seen erupting out of a sidewalk in Henderson Monday evening.

Traffic cameras from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada showed water erupting from a sidewalk near the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Coronado Center Drive around 4:50 p.m.

A vehicle appeared to be overturned next to the water eruption.

No additional details were immediately available. The City of Henderson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.