Woman dies after being struck by car in Henderson

The woman was not in a marked crosswalk when she stepped into the road, Henderson police said.

Henderson police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

An elderly woman died after she was struck by a car in Henderson on Friday, police announced Monday.

The woman, who was not in a marked crosswalk, stepped on to the road on North Green Valley Parkway near Wigwam Parkway when she was hit by a Toyota sedan, the Henderson Police Department said.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. She later died at the hospital, police said.

It was the 11th traffic-related fatality in 2023, Henderson police said. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.