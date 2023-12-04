64°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Woman dies after being struck by car in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2023 - 12:29 pm
 
Henderson police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Henderson police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

An elderly woman died after she was struck by a car in Henderson on Friday, police announced Monday.

The woman, who was not in a marked crosswalk, stepped on to the road on North Green Valley Parkway near Wigwam Parkway when she was hit by a Toyota sedan, the Henderson Police Department said.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. She later died at the hospital, police said.

It was the 11th traffic-related fatality in 2023, Henderson police said. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
2
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
3
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
4
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
5
Family of U.S. veteran ‘devastated’ by burial rejection
Family of U.S. veteran ‘devastated’ by burial rejection
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car while crossing the street
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car while crossing the street
Police: Pedestrian killed after SUV veered onto sidewalk
Police: Pedestrian killed after SUV veered onto sidewalk
2 women killed in crash in Lake Mead area
2 women killed in crash in Lake Mead area
Man run over, killed amid argument in parking lot, Las Vegas police say
Man run over, killed amid argument in parking lot, Las Vegas police say
Pedestrian killed in southern Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian killed in southern Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
Charleston Boulevard crash leaves pedestrian dead
Charleston Boulevard crash leaves pedestrian dead