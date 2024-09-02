I-15 traffic backup forming in unusual place this holiday weekend

Traffic leaving Las Vegas is doing fine. It’s slow just on the other side of the California line.

Southbound traffic is flowing fine at Primm, Nev., on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. It's traffic in California that is slowing as part of the annual Vegas-to-Southern California exodus begins. (FastCam)

Southbound Interstate 15 traffic slows near Yates Well Road in California shortly after noon on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (CalTrans)

Interstate 15 traffic to Southern California is beginning to congest on the California side of the freeway.

A backup of slow traffic — averaging about 15 mph — has formed a few miles west of Primm, according to sigalert.com as of noon Monday.

Traffic was moving about 35 mph from Primm, but slows to about 15 mph after Yates Well Road and stays congested to Cima Road.

California Highway Patrol is reporting heavy stop-and-go traffic from Nipton Road to the Halloran summit as of 12:30 p.m.

The typical backup usually forms Primm back toward the Las Vegas Valley as California residents return from the holiday weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

