56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local

Impaired driving suspected in fatal crash on US 95 at Spaghetti Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2020 - 6:14 am
 
Updated November 29, 2020 - 8:22 am
Damage to a device meant to absorb impacts can be seen after a fatal motorcycle-car collision o ...
Damage to a device meant to absorb impacts can be seen after a fatal motorcycle-car collision on U.S. 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The driver of a Toyota Camry was taken into custody for suspicion of impaired driving, said the Nevada Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist died at the scene. (NHP)

A fatal motorcycle crash that may have been caused by impaired driving has closed U.S. 95 southbound in the Spaghetti Bowl.

The 2:23 a.m. collision involved a Suzuki motorcycle and as Toyota Camry.

“A gray Toyota Camry travelling at a high rate of speed entered the gore area, struck the attenuator and then redirected back onto the U.S. 95 and a black Suzuki motorcycle struck the Camry,” Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said.

The motorcyclist was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver of the Camry was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries. He was taken into custody for suspicion of impaired driving, Smaka said.

All southbound lanes of U.S. 95 were closed, Smaka said. The lanes were reopened as of about 8:10 a.m. according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Former Zappos CEO, downtown Las Vegas visionary Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Former Zappos CEO, downtown Las Vegas visionary Tony Hsieh dies at 46
2
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
3
Nevada workforce agency starts paying next round of jobless benefits
Nevada workforce agency starts paying next round of jobless benefits
4
Tony Hsieh to be remembered on Fremont Street Experience canopy
Tony Hsieh to be remembered on Fremont Street Experience canopy
5
Monolith in Southern Utah canyon mysteriously vanishes
Monolith in Southern Utah canyon mysteriously vanishes
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A tribute to former Zappos CEO and Downtown Project founder Tony Hsieh, who died Friday, plays ...
Las Vegas honors, remembers Tony Hsieh
By / RJ

A tribute honoring the memory of Tony Hsieh was unveiled Saturday night on the Fremont Street Experience canopy. The former chief executive of online shoe seller Zappos died Friday at age 46 from injuries sustained in a house fire.

 
Reno-area residents share stories of surviving wildfire
The Associated Press

With a wind-whipped wildfire roaring through a Reno neighborhood, David Howton sprang into action with a garden hose and was lucky to save his home.

Tony Hsieh, center,CEO of of online clothing maker Zappos.com, during Big Bus downtown tour, T ...
Tony Hsieh in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
RJ

From being the CEO of Zappos, to the driving force behind the downtown revitalization effort, Tony Hsieh had a profound impact on the city of Las Vegas.