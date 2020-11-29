Impaired driving suspected in fatal crash on US 95 at Spaghetti Bowl

A fatal motorcycle crash that may have been caused by impaired driving early Sunday has closed U.S. 95 southbound in the Spaghetti Bowl.

Damage to a device meant to absorb impacts can be seen after a fatal motorcycle-car collision on U.S. 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The driver of a Toyota Camry was taken into custody for suspicion of impaired driving, said the Nevada Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist died at the scene. (NHP)

The 2:23 a.m. collision involved a Suzuki motorcycle and as Toyota Camry.

“A gray Toyota Camry travelling at a high rate of speed entered the gore area, struck the attenuator and then redirected back onto the U.S. 95 and a black Suzuki motorcycle struck the Camry,” Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said.

The motorcyclist was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver of the Camry was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries. He was taken into custody for suspicion of impaired driving, Smaka said.

All southbound lanes of U.S. 95 were closed, Smaka said. The lanes were reopened as of about 8:10 a.m. according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

