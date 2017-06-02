Las Vegas afternoon update for Friday, June 2 — VIDEO

• A substitute teacher used Snapchat to proposition a student at a Las Vegas school, a new police report says. Garic Wharton II was arrested on a charge of attempted sexual conduct.

• Henderson’s police chief and deputy chief are no longer on the force. City officials say Patrick Moers and Bobby Long voluntarily separated. It’s unclear whether either faced risk of termination.

• Clark County may install a thousand steel posts along sidewalks on the Strip. The posts could be placed between Flamingo Road and Park Avenue. If commissioners vote in favor, installation could start in September and be finished before New Year’s Eve. It’s expected to cost between $3-5 million dollars.

• Lyft will offer free rides to and from treatments for Las Vegas cancer patients in June. Patients should call the American Cancer Society to sign up. Lyft says it may expand the program if enough people use it.