Las Vegas afternoon update for Thursday, May 18th — VIDEO

• A man was in critical condition after falling from the eighth floor of the Stratosphere parking garage. It was a suspected suicide attempt. He was taken to University Medical Center.

• Amazon has started hiring for 500 positions in North Las Vegas. It’s the first step in a plan to employ 1,000 full-time associates at its fulfillment center opening this summer. You can apply at amazondelivers.jobs.

• A $90 million upgrade is planned for the Flamingo hotel. Starting in late August, more than 1,200 rooms will be revamped. The changes are scheduled to be complete by the second quarter of 2018.

• Two armed men tied up a 72-year-old woman and ransacked her home this morning. Police say it happened near Rancho Drive and Sahara Avenue. The pair left in her SUV.