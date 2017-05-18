Amazon begins hiring for 500 positions in North Las Vegas

Amazon has begun the hiring process to fill 500 full-time positions for its upcoming fulfillment center in North Las Vegas.
The hiring is the first step in the company’s overall plan to employ 1,000 full-time associates at the new 800,000-square-foot facility, which will open this summer.
This will be Amazon’s second facility in North Las Vegas and its fourth facility in Nevada. The company currently has more than 3,000 employees in the state.
A statement on Thursday from Amazon said the employees will “pick, pack and ship” larger customer items, including televisions, kayaks and furniture.
The company is offering many incentives to potential employees, including comprehensive benefits packages and up to 20 weeks of paid leave. The company also offers progressive programs such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which allows new parents flexible hours, and Career Choice, which pre-pays up to 95 percent of employees’ tuition for courses related to in-demand fields.
Applicants can apply online at http://www.amazondelivers.jobs/
Employment
Amazon has begun the hiring process to fill 500 full-time positions for its upcoming fulfillment center in North Las Vegas.
Related
Amazon offers peek of new North Las Vegas warehouse — PHOTOS
Amazon plans new North Las Vegas fulfillment center with estimated 1K jobs
Amazon.com studies new fulfillment center in North Las Vegas
Amazon may be considering Southern Nevada distribution center