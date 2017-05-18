Amazon begins hiring for 500 positions in North Las Vegas

Construction of the newest Amazon warehouse at Northgate Distribution Center in North Las Vegas, Monday, March 27, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Keith Earnest, executive vice president of VanTrust Real Estate LLC, left, and North Las Vegas Councilman Richard Cherchio speak during a tour given of the newest Amazon warehouse that is under construction at Northgate Distribution Center in North Las Vegas, Monday, March 27, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

The break room of the newest Amazon warehouse that is under construction at Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas, Monday, March 27, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Amazon has begun the hiring process to fill 500 full-time positions for its upcoming fulfillment center in North Las Vegas.

The hiring is the first step in the company’s overall plan to employ 1,000 full-time associates at the new 800,000-square-foot facility, which will open this summer.

This will be Amazon’s second facility in North Las Vegas and its fourth facility in Nevada. The company currently has more than 3,000 employees in the state.

A statement on Thursday from Amazon said the employees will “pick, pack and ship” larger customer items, including televisions, kayaks and furniture.

The company is offering many incentives to potential employees, including comprehensive benefits packages and up to 20 weeks of paid leave. The company also offers progressive programs such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which allows new parents flexible hours, and Career Choice, which pre-pays up to 95 percent of employees’ tuition for courses related to in-demand fields.

Applicants can apply online at http://www.amazondelivers.jobs/