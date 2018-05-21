Las Vegas morning update for Monday, May 21 – VIDEO

Monday’s headlines: Fiery crash on US 95 northwest of Las Vegas kills 5, man shot and killed in his car, and new Golden Knights gear is going fast.

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. Five people were killed and a woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash.

It happened on Highway 95 Sunday about 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Authorities say a northbound car attempted to pass a pickup when it collided head-on with a car, then hit the side of the truck. The truck flipped over.

The injured woman was taken to University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

2. Police are investigating after a man who was shot multiple times tried to drive away from the scene and crashed in the central valley.

It happened early this morning near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street.

Police say the man was shot in the chest at a warehouse parking lot on Bond Street.

He got into a car and struck buildings and cars before eventually crashing a few hundred yards away.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

3. New Golden Knights gear is going fast.

After the Knights won the Western Conference on Sunday, “Conference Champions” T-shirts sold out in a half-hour at the team’s Summerlin store.

The store had more than 100 fans waiting in front to get in.