Las Vegas Photos of the Year – Best from Bizu Tesfaye

Browse through the best photos of 2017 from Las Vegas Review-Journal staffer Bizu Tesfaye.

Police chase a man with a samurai sword after a barricade situation at Gilespie Street near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Martha Righetti, mother of Javier Righetti, gets emotional as she displays a picture of her children as she testifies during her son's penalty phase trial at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Righetti is facing the death penalty for the murder of Alyssa Otremba. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze at 900 W. Bonanza Road, the old site of the Moulin Rouge, near downtown on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Mary Rose Santoro pulls up string of horses for a two hour horseback riding tour of the Canyon in Red Rock Canyon on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Daizy, a therapy dog from Michael's Angel Paws, poses for a photo for the University of Nevada students at the Student Union building on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Students relieved the stress of finals week by attending a therapy dog session. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Cornell University's Michael Russo, left, and, Louie Hayes of Virginia wrestle during the 36th Annual Cliff Keen Las Vegas Collegiate Wrestling Invitational at the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders cornerback Chris Humes, left, tries to catch a pass over cornerback TJ Carrie during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders fans celebrate in Las Vegas after the National Football League owners voted in Phoenix to approve the relocation of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas on Monday, 27, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Vertical rainbow in the sky on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cece Navarrette, left, and Shelley Boyle share a moment on the Las Vegas Strip where fifty-eight white crosses stand to honor the victims of Sunday's mass shooting on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A cowboy hat is placed on a cross dedicated to Brennan Stewart on the Las Vegas Strip where fifty-eight white crosses stand to honor the victims of Sunday's mass shooting on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Stewart died last Sunday shielding his girlfriend. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County employees unload crosses and items from a truck at the Clark County Museum in Henderson Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed from the Route 91 Harvest memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign and transported to the Clark County Museum. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A white cross with Vegas Strong slogan at the Route 91 Harvest memorial site at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Monday, Oct. 13, 2017. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum last Sunday. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Bob McCaffery holds a model of Howard Hughes’ legendary Spruce Goose, a gigantic wooden airplane, inside his Las Vegas apartment on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. McCaffery led the effort to restore the famed Spruce Goose built and flown by actor-aviator-Las Vegas recluse Howard Hughes. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Pedestrians have their hair blown by wind as they walk along the Strip on Thursday, June 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

About Bizuayehu Tesfaye

Bizuayehu Tesfaye has been a photojournalist over two decades. Prior to joining the Review-Journal in June 2014, he was freelancing in Boston for such organization as The Associated Press, The Boston Herald, The Boston Globe, Bloomberg News, Reuters, The New York Times and other regional and national newspaper and magazine publications. He was also a contributor for Sipa France and commissioned photographer for AP Images. Bizu is a graduate of New England School of Photography.