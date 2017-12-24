Las Vegas Photos of the Year – Best from Bizu Tesfaye

About Bizuayehu Tesfaye
Bizuayehu Tesfaye has been a photojournalist over two decades. Prior to joining the Review-Journal in June 2014, he was freelancing in Boston for such organization as The Associated Press, The Boston Herald, The Boston Globe, Bloomberg News, Reuters, The New York Times and other regional and national newspaper and magazine publications. He was also a contributor for Sipa France and commissioned photographer for AP Images. Bizu is a graduate of New England School of Photography.