Las Vegas police involved in two car pursuits Saturday

Las Vegas police were involved in two separate vehicle pursuits Saturday, one of which left officers with seemingly minor injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Solar company contractor accused of bilking about $250K from seniors

Kids get college scholarships promised to them as third graders in 2015

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was involved in two separate vehicle pursuits on Saturday, April 20, 2024, one of which left officers with seemingly minor injuries, police said. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was involved in two separate vehicle pursuits on Saturday, April 20, 2024, one of which left officers with seemingly minor injuries, police said. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was involved in two separate vehicle pursuits on Saturday, April 20, 2024, one of which left officers with seemingly minor injuries, police said. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were involved in two separate vehicle pursuits Saturday, one of which left officers with seemingly minor injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A vehicle carrying someone who had allegedly brandished a gun at motorists in “multiple locations” in the northwest valley was spotted near Sahara Avenue and Interstate 15, Lt. Cody Fulwiler wrote in a text about 2 p.m.

The motorist did not pull over, and officers used a driving maneuver designed to stop chases to apprehend the driver in the area of the North Strip, Fulwiler said.

A person was arrested, and no one was injured, he said.

Another Metro lieutenant told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that shortly after 6 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle near Maryland Parkway and Rochelle Avenue. The vehicle was connected to a California robbery earlier Saturday.

The motorist fled a police traffic stop, ran a stop sign, and hit a police cruiser, she said.

Two people in the vehicle took off on foot and were later taken into custody, the lieutenant said.

Those people were hospitalized with minor injuries, and multiple officers were also taken to a hospital to get checked out for undisclosed injuries, she said.

That investigation shut down Eastern Avenue near Vegas Valley Drive, she added.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.