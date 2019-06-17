Las Vegas Valley highs should hover around 100 this week

Near-normal temperatures and sunny skies are in store this week of the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Children play at a splash pad at The District in Henderson on Friday, June 12, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Highs of about 100 are expected Monday through Wednesday, followed by respective highs of 103 and 99 on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures around this time of year usually average 99 degrees, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, overnight lows should be in the upper 70s.

There will be mostly sunny skies above the valley through Friday save for a 10 percent chance of showers Monday evening, according to the agency.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph also will sweep the valley on Thursday and Friday, making for a “typical breezy day,” the weather service said.