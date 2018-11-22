1 cooking-related fire reported in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving

There were no cooking-related fires reported in Las Vegas during the first half of Thanksgiving Day, according to the city’s Fire Department.

(Getty Images)

Between midnight and noon Thursday, the department had not been called out to any Thanksgiving-related incidents, including smoke or fire from cooking, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The first call came just after noon, for reports of turkey drippings that had caught fire inside an oven. In a tweet posted about 1 p.m., the department wrote that crews found smoke inside the residence, but no one was injured.

“Great job, Las Vegas,” the department said. “Keep it up.”

In an earlier tweet posted about 12:30 p.m., the department also shared turkey fryer safety tips:

— Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry.

— The fryer should be kept at least 10 feet from structures or fences.

— Keep children and pets away from the fryer.

— Never use a turkey fryer inside of any building, in a garage or on a wooden deck.

