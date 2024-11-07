59°F
1 dead, 1 injured after house fire in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Fire Department)
(Las Vegas Fire Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2024 - 10:38 am
 

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a house fire Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

The fire was reported just before 11:10 p.m. on the 200 block of Catalini Street, near North Jones Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.

Crews forced an entry into the home, found the victims and transported them to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two individuals were illegally on the premises. No current or recent Code Enforcement or Fire Prevention inspection activities are associated with this address, the release said.

The damage to the home is estimated at $50,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

