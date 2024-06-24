1 dead after 4-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash, which involves four vehicles, occurred near S. Nellis Boulevard and E. Desert Inn Road.

Several people were transported to a nearby hospital, LVMPD said, where one person was pronounced deceased.

E. Desert Inn Road and S. Nellis Boulevard were closed in both directions near the crash while police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.