1 dead after 4-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas Valley

Metropolitan Police Deparatment (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2024 - 12:01 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash, which involves four vehicles, occurred near S. Nellis Boulevard and E. Desert Inn Road.

Several people were transported to a nearby hospital, LVMPD said, where one person was pronounced deceased.

E. Desert Inn Road and S. Nellis Boulevard were closed in both directions near the crash while police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
How clean is Las Vegas’ water?
By / RJ

The Las Vegas Valley Water District said it conducted 320,000 analyses on more than 55,000 water samples from Lake Mead and other storage reservoirs.

