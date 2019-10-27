1 dead after crash involving bus in central Las Vegas

One person is dead following a seven vehicle crash involving a bus in the central Las Vegas Valley.

A person is dead following a seven-vehicle crash involving a bus Sunday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred at 7:54 a.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, sending five people to area hospitals, including one in critical condition, according to Capt. Jason Letkiewicz of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, as the odor of alcohol was detected on the driver of the vehicle that caused the wreck, Letkiewicz said. A blood sample was taken from the driver, but the results weren’t immediately available.

“The issue here is the decision somebody made to drive after drinking,” Letkiewicz said. “It’s unacceptable that people continue to make this decision to drive drunk.”

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was traveling west on Tropicana and drove through a red light at the intersection with Rainbow at a high rate of speed and collided with a vehicle traveling south on Rainbow. The vehicle that was struck then collided with three other vehicles, with one of those striking a Regional Transportation Commission bus.

The one fatality and the critically injured person were both in the same vehicle that was initially struck by the suspect’s vehicle, Letkiewicz said.

The driver of the bus was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, and a passenger on the bus transported himself to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center for treatment, according to Metro.

As Halloween parties are occurring this week and the holiday season kicks off, Letkiewicz urged people plan ahead on transportation options.

“We want people to go out and celebrate,” he said. “This is the time of year where there are lots of parties for lots of different reasons; we have no problem with that whatsoever. But plan ahead. There’s cabs, Lyft, Uber, designated drivers. Make the plan before you go, and then get a ride home.

“Don’t put yourself and everybody else around you at risk.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.