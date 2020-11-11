42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

1 dead in single-car crash in Spring Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2020 - 10:10 pm
 

One person died in crash Tuesday night in Spring Valley, hours after another fatal crash in the area.

Officers were called at 8:31 p.m. to West Flamingo Road and South Tenaya Way after a single-vehicle crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the driver struck an electric pole and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flamingo was closed in both directions.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers were called to Russell and Lindell roads after a single-vehicle crash killed a 37-year-old Las Vegas man.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased pending notification of kin.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested in daughters’ deaths: Organs ‘worth a lot of money’
Woman arrested in daughters’ deaths: Organs ‘worth a lot of money’
2
Sisolak won’t close economy but warns next 2 weeks crucial in COVID fight
Sisolak won’t close economy but warns next 2 weeks crucial in COVID fight
3
Trump campaign’s appeal on Nevada election process dismissed
Trump campaign’s appeal on Nevada election process dismissed
4
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
5
More than 700 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID since reopening
More than 700 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID since reopening
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Instructions are given to individuals without appointments previously made to leave the line, a ...
Nevada DMV to offer walk-in hours on Saturdays
By / RJ

Nevada motorists who have new vehicle registrations or transactions not able to be addressed online the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle will have Saturday walk-in hours available.