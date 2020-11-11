1 dead in single-car crash in Spring Valley

Officers were called at 8:31 p.m. to West Flamingo Road and South Tenaya Way after a single-vehicle crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

One person died in crash Tuesday night in Spring Valley, hours after another fatal crash in the area.

Gordon said the driver struck an electric pole and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flamingo was closed in both directions.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers were called to Russell and Lindell roads after a single-vehicle crash killed a 37-year-old Las Vegas man.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased pending notification of kin.

