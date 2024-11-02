58°F
1 found dead in a south Las Vegas fire

The Clark County Fire Department was notified about a house fire at 9457 South Las Vegas Blvd. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)
The Clark County Fire Department was notified about a house fire at 9457 South Las Vegas Blvd. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2024 - 11:03 am
 

One person was found dead in a south Las Vegas fire early Saturday, fire officials said.

At 3:13 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department was notified about a house fire at 9457 South Las Vegas Blvd., said Assistant Fire Chief Carlito Rayos in an email. Crews arrived within seven minutes and found a vacant, single-story multifamily apartment building with heavy smoke and flames erupting from multiple units.

Crews initially utilized a defensive strategy due to poor conditions, but around 3:30 a.m., the Incident Commander requested additional resources to prevent fire propagation to adjacent exposures. Roughly 15 minutes later, the crew achieved knockdown, completely containing the fire. During their primary search afterward, they found a dead person, said Rayos.

Rayos added that 63 personnel were on the scene and that the Metropolitan Police Department, the Clark County coroner’s office, and NV Energy were among the assisting agencies.

“No residents were displaced or required sheltering needs,” Rayos said. “The cause of the fire as well as the death are yet to be determined; this case is open and ongoing.”

