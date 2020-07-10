1 hospitalized in northwest Las Vegas duplex fire

One person was hospitalized after a fire in northwest Las Vegas Thursday night.

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

Firefighters were called to Balzar Avenue at 8:15 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the bedroom of a one-story duplex home, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

One elderly person was taken to University Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation. Three people in total were displaced, fire officials said.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 damage, officials said. The cause of the fire was unclear.

