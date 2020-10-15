72°F
1 injured after crash involving motorcycle, truck

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2020 - 12:03 am
 

A motorcycle rider was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday night in northeast Las Vegas.

Police were called at 9:51 p.m. to the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and South Sandhill Road after a motorcycle and a truck collided, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Investigators believe the motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the truck while the truck was turning, Gordon said.

The rider was hospitalized but was expected to survive and the truck driver left the scene.

The intersection was expected to remain closed.

