1 injured after house fire in east Las Vegas Valley

Crews battle a house fire Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, on the 4700 block of&#xa ...
Crews battle a house fire Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, on the 4700 block of Fuentes Way in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2024 - 12:25 pm
 

One person was injured after a house fire Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Crews were called just after 7:30 a.m. for the blaze on the 4700 block of Fuentes Way, near East Desert Inn Road and South Mountain Vista Street, according to a Clark County Fire Department release.

The first engine arrived and began to pull lines for an offensive attack. The crews had to transition to a defensive posture because of the stability of the structure, the release said. When conditions improved, they were able to enter the structure to complete fire control and conduct searches.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition before the arrival of the first engine company.

Seven engines and 54 firefighters responded.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Damages are estimated at $100,000.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

