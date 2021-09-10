1 killed in highway crash near northeast of Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Thursday night in northeast Clark County.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Highway Patrol reported the crash at 9:05 p.m. on Interstate 15 between North Las Vegas and Overton, according to traffic logs.

The crash involved a single-vehicle rollover near the Valley of Fire Highway offramp, the Highway Patrol tweeted.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed while troopers investigate.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

