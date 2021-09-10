1 killed in highway crash near northeast of Las Vegas

94°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2021 - 10:13 pm
 
Updated September 9, 2021 - 10:20 pm
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Thursday night in northeast Clark County.

The Highway Patrol reported the crash at 9:05 p.m. on Interstate 15 between North Las Vegas and Overton, according to traffic logs.

The crash involved a single-vehicle rollover near the Valley of Fire Highway offramp, the Highway Patrol tweeted.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed while troopers investigate.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

