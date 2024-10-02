1 October shooting victims honored at name-reading ceremony
The victims of the Las Vegas 1 October shooting will be honored in a name-reading ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden Tuesday night.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and City of Las Vegas Communications Director David Riggleman will read the names starting at 10:05 p.m., which was the time shots were first fired at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Concert seven years ago. A bell will toll and a candle will be lit for each of the names read at the ceremony.
The name-reading ceremony rounds off a day of memorial events on Tuesday. Earlier programming included a sunrise ceremony organized by the Metropolitan Police Department, a blood drive at City National Arena, and a human-chain vigil (exclusively for the victims’ families) at the Route 91 concert site.
