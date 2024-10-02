1 October shooting victims honored at name-reading ceremony

The victims of the Las Vegas 1 October shooting will be honored in a name-reading ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden Tuesday night.

File - People stand around lit candles after Mayor Carolyn Goodman and David Riggleman, Las Vegas communications director, read the names of the 1 October victims, at the Community Healing Garden for the reading of the names of the 1 October victims, during a memorial service, on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and City of Las Vegas Communications Director David Riggleman will read the names starting at 10:05 p.m., which was the time shots were first fired at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Concert seven years ago. A bell will toll and a candle will be lit for each of the names read at the ceremony.

The name-reading ceremony rounds off a day of memorial events on Tuesday. Earlier programming included a sunrise ceremony organized by the Metropolitan Police Department, a blood drive at City National Arena, and a human-chain vigil (exclusively for the victims’ families) at the Route 91 concert site.

