1 October shooting victims honored at name-reading ceremony

File - People stand around lit candles after Mayor Carolyn Goodman and David Riggleman, Las Veg ...
File - People stand around lit candles after Mayor Carolyn Goodman and David Riggleman, Las Vegas communications director, read the names of the 1 October victims, at the Community Healing Garden for the reading of the names of the 1 October victims, during a memorial service, on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2024 - 8:43 pm
 

The victims of the Las Vegas 1 October shooting will be honored in a name-reading ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden Tuesday night.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and City of Las Vegas Communications Director David Riggleman will read the names starting at 10:05 p.m., which was the time shots were first fired at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Concert seven years ago. A bell will toll and a candle will be lit for each of the names read at the ceremony.

The name-reading ceremony rounds off a day of memorial events on Tuesday. Earlier programming included a sunrise ceremony organized by the Metropolitan Police Department, a blood drive at City National Arena, and a human-chain vigil (exclusively for the victims’ families) at the Route 91 concert site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

