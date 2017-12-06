ad-fullscreen
1 person critical, 3 others hurt after central Las Vegas crash

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2017 - 1:53 am
 
Updated December 6, 2017 - 8:40 am

One person was in critical condition and three others were injured after a Tuesday night crash in the central valley.

The crash was reported about 10:45 p.m. at Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Sgt. Robert Stauffer.

Police say a Mercury sedan traveling southbound on Decatur ran a red light and struck a Honda sedan traveling westbound on Pennwood.

A female passenger in the Honda was hospitalized with “critical” injuries, police said in a statement. The driver of the Honda, a second pasenger and the Mercury’s driver also were hospitalized with less serious injuries.

The driver of the Mercury, Anthony Gibbons, was subsequently booked for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with substantial bodily harm.

Due to the extent of the woman’s injuries, Metro’s fatal detail is investigating.

The intersection remained closed overnight but reopened before 7 a.m.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

