1 person has life-threatening injuries after rollover in southwest Las Vegas

Russell Road is blocked off between the 215 Beltway and Fort Apache Road while police investigate a rollover crash.

Injuries have been reported Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in a west Las Vegas rollover crash. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday morning after a rollover crash in the southwest valley.

The crash was called in just before 5 a.m. Friday on the 9500 block of Russell Road, near Fort Apache Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

Russell Road is blocked off between Interstate 215 and Fort Apache Road while police investigate. At 6:30 a.m. Johansson said the road would remain closed for several hours.

At the scene, a pickup was overturned on the sidewalk in front of the Gramercy business park.

9500 block of Russell Road, Las Vegas, Nevada