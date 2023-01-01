53°F
nye
Local Las Vegas

10-12 tons of trash left on Strip from America’s Party, New Year’s Eve celebrations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2023 - 9:00 am
 
New Year's Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunda ...
New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hours after the cheers, applause and New Year’s Eve kisses, more than ten tons of trash was left to be cleaned up on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Clark County Public Works deployed 16 street sweepers and 60 employees to clean 10-12 tons of trash and re-open the Las Vegas Strip to vehicle traffic by 4:30 a.m., according to a tweet from the county.

“Look at the remnants from America’s Party ‘23,” the county wrote, sharing a video of a street sweeper driving north past Planet Hollywood.

Officials predicted a crowd as high as 400,000 people would ring in the new year in Las Vegas. Some enjoyed Fremont Street Experience’s “NYE Time of Your Life Festival,” with three stages of bands featuring Bush, Sugar Ray and The Sugarhill Gang, while others partied with Pitbull at Fuego nightclub in Resorts World.

Few celebrators brought umbrellas, though a light rain started around 11 p.m. and continued through the morning.

Road hazards

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately have traffic and arrest figures Sunday morning, but online traffic logs maintained by the department showed six injury crashes were reported between 1:25 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. Three hit-and-run crashes were reported in the same time period.

At least one person was killed, at 12:36 a.m., when Metro said a motorcycle rider struck a curb and a brick wall.

Jail records indicated 14 people were arrested Saturday before midnight and booked on impaired driving charges.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

