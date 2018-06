The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Person Detail had issued an alert Thursday seeking assistance in locating Zander Todd.

Zander Todd (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 10-year-old child who was reported missing on Thursday has returned home safely, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Zander Todd voluntarily ran away from his foster home Thursday, police said. He returned Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. unharmed.

No further details were released.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.