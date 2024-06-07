111-degree day descends on Las Vegas earlier than ever before

The official measuring station at at Harry Reid International Airport reached 111 at 3:35 p.m. Thursday.

Polly sits on her owner Daniel Zamora's lap during a hot day at city of Las Vegas Courtyard homeless Resource Center on Foremaster Lane, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian holds an umbrella to protect herself from sun as she walks along Main Street, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Polly sits on her owner Daniel Zamora's lap as he cools himself with water during a hot day at city of Las Vegas Courtyard homeless Resource Center, on Foremaster Lane, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dennis Trowbridge speaks about the hot weather during an interview with the Review-Journal at city of Las Vegas Courtyard homeless Resource Center, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man, who declined to give his name, cools himself at water refilling station outside of CARE Complex on Foremaster Lane, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Earlier than ever before in the valley’s recorded weather history, a 111-degree day has descended upon Las Vegas.

The official measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport reached this peak at 3:35 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling wrote in an email that the Clark County Fire Department had logged 12 calls classified as “heat exposure” from the start of the day Wednesday until Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Nine of them resulted in transports to local hospitals.

Lamar Saliard said he took shelter from the sun at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center Thursday to protect himself and his dog, Remy.

“I have to make sure she’s hydrated because she has fur,” Saliard said. “She can pass away, easily, in the heat.”

An excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service began at 10 a.m. Wednesday and runs through 9 p.m. Saturday. It covers all of the region except for the Spring Mountains.

Thursday tied the record for the hottest June 6 in Las Vegas, set in 2010, when the temperature reached 110, then broke that record when the mercury crept up to 111.

As a dome of high pressure builds over the entire West, Thursday was projected to be the hottest day of the weeklong stretch. The projections were largely on target. Furnace Creek at Death Valley National Park set a record for the date of 122.

At unofficial weather sites, Overton showed a high of 114. Laughlin/Bullhead City Airport notched a 113. Henderson and Primm hit 111. Boulder City topped out at 109 while Pahrump had a 108. Red Rock Canyon climbed to 103 and Kyle Canyon was the cool spot at 88.

In and around Las Vegas City Hall, people were going about their days as usual amid the triple digit temperatures.

As he walked out of the hall, city planner Keith Morphis was keeping cool with an ice cream bar he snagged from an early voting event.

Morphis, who has lived in town for two decades, said the scorching heat doesn’t really affect him considerably.

“It does make you want to stay inside and not really go outside too much,” he conceded.

According to Las Vegas City Clerk LuAnn Holmes, the free ice cream in city hall was supposed to incentivize people to come vote.

Holmes said she didn’t think the unprecedented heat would hamper turnout at the event.

“I mean, it’s Las Vegas,” Holmes added. “And we’re kind of used to it here.”

Cheran Schick, a voter, said the off-the-charts heat was getting her all “fired up” to vote for former President Donald Trump.

Another voter, Stephen Franklin, said he moved to Las Vegas 24 years ago and the blazing heat makes him think back to living in St. Louis.

“I think that I did not scrape any ice or shovel any snow here last February — and so it’s a tradeoff I’m probably cool with,” he said.

Kelly Woods, who was working the voting event, said she believed people who were genuinely committed to voting would do so despite the severe weather.

About two miles from city hall up Main Street, many people like Saliard were seeking a reprieve from the unrelenting sun at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center.

Dennis Trowbridge, 57, said he was enjoying the center’s air-conditioning while he waited to be issued a storage bin for his belongings. To shield himself from the blistering heat on a daily basis, Trowbridge rides city buses and hangs out in libraries, he said.

Trowbridge, who is currently a homeless person, said he has a background living in cities steamier than Las Vegas, including Laughlin and Bullhead City, Arizona.

“You got to make sure you’re hydrated,” he said. “Not just with water every day — a couple of times a day, you want to throw in some electrolytes.”

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com and Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.