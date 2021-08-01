2 critically injured, man facing DUI charges after hit-and-run crash

Two people are in critical condition and a man is facing DUI charges after a hit-and-run crash early Sunday.

(Getty Images)

At around 3:09 a.m., a Chrysler sedan was traveling north on Paradise Road near the intersection of Karen Avenue, Las Vegas police said in a news release. At the time, a Ford sedan was turning left onto Karen.

Police said the front of the Chrysler slammed into the passenger side of the Ford, which had five people inside.

The driver of the Chrysler initially ran from the scene but was taken into custody, police said. All five people in the Ford were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Two suffered life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 27-year-old Nicolas Raygoza, faces charges of DUI, reckless driving, driving without a license and failure to stop at the scene of a crash, jail records show.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

