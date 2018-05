Two hikers are stranded in Red Rock Canyon but search and rescue can’t reach them.

The man and woman were reported missing just after 9 p.m. in Juniper Canyon, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said Metro’s search and rescue team cannot respond because of weather conditions at Red Rock.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

