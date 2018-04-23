2 injured in crash in northwest Las Vegas

Two people were injured in a Monday morning crash in the northwest valley.
A pair of sedans collided just after 5 a.m. at Smoke Ranch Road and Rock Springs Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.
Both drivers were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.
Westbound Smoke Ranch is closed at the intersection while police investigate and clear the scene.
