2 injured in crash in northwest Las Vegas

Two people were injured in a Monday morning crash in the northwest valley.

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Smoke Ranch Road and Rock Springs Drive in northwest Las Vegas early Monday morning, April 23, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pair of sedans collided just after 5 a.m. at Smoke Ranch Road and Rock Springs Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Both drivers were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

Westbound Smoke Ranch is closed at the intersection while police investigate and clear the scene.

Smoke Ranch Road and Rock Springs Drive, las vegas, nv