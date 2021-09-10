100°F
3 construction workers injured by lightning strike

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2021 - 3:14 pm
 
Updated September 10, 2021 - 3:45 pm
(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Las Vegas firefighters treated three construction workers who were injured when lightning hit the ground near them on Friday afternoon.

About 2:05 p.m., firefighters were called to 1245 Lindell Road after receiving a report of the injured construction workers, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department. The three workers were sitting outside eating lunch next to a truck when lightning hit the ground about 5 feet from them.

One worker was hospitalized, while the other two were treated at the scene, the department said.

Clark County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m. as lightning and rain were reported in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“REMEMBER if you hear thunder seek shelter in a building or vehicle, if these three construction workers would have gotten in the truck, they probably would not have been injured,” the Fire Department said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

