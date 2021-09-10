3 construction workers injured by lightning strike

Las Vegas firefighters treated three construction workers who were injured when lightning hit the ground near them on Friday afternoon.

About 2:05 p.m., firefighters were called to 1245 Lindell Road after receiving a report of the injured construction workers, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department. The three workers were sitting outside eating lunch next to a truck when lightning hit the ground about 5 feet from them.

TREATED 3 injuries, as near lightning strike. REMEMBER if you hear thunder seek shelter in a building or vehicle, if these three construction workers would have gotten in the truck, they probably would not have been injured. #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/uasWCC8ztU — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 10, 2021

One worker was hospitalized, while the other two were treated at the scene, the department said.

Clark County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m. as lightning and rain were reported in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

⚠️2:46 pm PDT- Severe Thunderstorm Warning⚠️ ⛈️A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Central Clark County in Nevada until 3:30 pm PDT/MST. This includes Las Vegas and Nellis AFB. 🌬️60 mph wind gusts are possible with this storm. Seek shelter now!#NVwx pic.twitter.com/7SeoMwTA3e — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 10, 2021

“REMEMBER if you hear thunder seek shelter in a building or vehicle, if these three construction workers would have gotten in the truck, they probably would not have been injured,” the Fire Department said.

