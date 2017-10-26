3 hurt when Clark County school bus rolls over after crash

A school bus tipped over on its side after a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, injuring two students and the driver.

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The bus collided with a four-door sedan near the intersection of Alexander Road and North Jensen Street about noon, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Two students were on the bus and were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, Meltzer said. The bus driver was taken to University Medical Center.

No details on the sedan driver were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Alexander Road and North Jensen Street, las vegas, nv