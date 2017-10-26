ad-fullscreen
3 hurt when Clark County school bus rolls over after crash

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2017 - 2:23 pm
 

A school bus tipped over on its side after a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, injuring two students and the driver.

The bus collided with a four-door sedan near the intersection of Alexander Road and North Jensen Street about noon, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Two students were on the bus and were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, Meltzer said. The bus driver was taken to University Medical Center.

No details on the sedan driver were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

