3-month-old boy’s death in Las Vegas ruled an accident

The death of a 3-month-old boy who was found unresponsive last December in the central valley has been ruled an accident.

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The death of a 3-month-old boy who was found unresponsive last December in the central valley has been ruled an accident.

Mustafa Blue died of positional asphyxia, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

The boy was found unresponsive about 6:35 a.m. Dec. 22 inside a residence on the 500 block of East St. Louis Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said at the time.

Mustafa died shortly after arriving at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

500 East St. Louis Ave., las vegas, nv