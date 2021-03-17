54°F
3-year-old boy dies after falling in backyard pool

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2021 - 7:27 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating after a toddler died at a southeast valley home Tuesday.

Officers were called at 5:24 p.m. to the 4800 block of El Tesoro Avenue, near East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway, after a report of a 3-year-old boy who fell in a pool, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

The boy was found unresponsive and died shortly after at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Child abuse and neglect detectives from Metro were investigating, but Boxler said there will likely not be an arrest Tuesday evening. He emphasized the need to fence in all backyard pools to avoid similar incidents.

“Protecting pools protects a family from unfortunate accidents,” Boxler said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

