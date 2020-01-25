4.6 quake hits near Barstow in California; felt in Las Vegas

An earthquake struck near Barstow, California, on Friday evening, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

Earthquake map from USGS (screengrab)

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck at about 7 p.m. in an area about 14 miles northeast of Barstow on Friday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. Barstow is about 200 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

