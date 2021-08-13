4 hurt as front of La Bonita supermarket collapses in Las Vegas

The front portion of a large supermarket in central Las Vegas collapsed early Friday, injuring four people.

A portion of a large building collapsed at a shopping complex in eastern Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County firefighters work through debris after a portion of La Bonita supermarket collapsed on 2500 Desert Inn Rd. and Eastern Avenue, on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas supermarket that partially collapsed Friday morning, injuring four people, has been deemed unsafe by the county and ordered to close.

Clark County firefighters responded to a La Bonita supermarket, 2500 E. Desert Inn Road, at 6:18 a.m. and transported four people to a nearby hospital with minor injuries after “the front awning, or mansard, collapsed,” Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan said.

County spokeswoman Stacey Welling said the county Building Department on Friday deemed “the structure to be unsafe for occupancy” and ordered it closed.

“The property owner was advised to hire an engineer to assess what caused the collapse and to provide the results of that assessment to our building department for further evaluation,” Welling said in an email.

Deli supervisor Adolfo Navarret said he and at least a dozen other employees were in the store when the collapse occurred.

“I just see the windows breaking like it is an earthquake,” he said. “And I look behind me and I see a bunch of debris and dust.”

He said more than a dozen employees scrambled out of the back of the building to safety.

Vendor Michael Martial said he was walking toward the store near the intersection with Eastern Avenue when “the front of the building just starts falling forward.”

“There were three homeless people trapped under it,” Martial said. “Two were able to get out on their own free will. The third one was actually hit in the back of the head. He was gushing blood.”

Martial said he called 911, then tried to help the injured man. First responders arrived “extremely fast” and pulled a person to safety, he said.

County Fire Battalion Chief Steve Broadwell said the response was a “structural collapse with reports of people trapped.” Firefighters made sure utilities to the building were shut off before digging through debris.

“We began working our way to the bottom of the rubble pile, pulling it all away and checking for any other victims who may have been trapped underneath,” Broadwell said, adding it was “very fortunate” there were only minor injuries. “Later on in the day it might have been a different story.”

Broadwell said county building inspectors were on scene working to determine what happened.

Teri Williams, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Business and Industry, said the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration would conduct an investigation to determine whether any violations of health and safety standards or regulations may have contributed to the collapse.

Attempts to contact La Bonita for comment Friday were not successful.

Dustin Dunbar said he was standing near the front of the store, waiting to get a ride from a family member, when the roof collapsed. He said a bottled water display adjacent from the store sheltered him and other from the falling debris.

“It got dark, and then it just landed,” Dunbar said. “If it wasn’t for that water thing, we would have been goners. … I got smacked against the wall. The whole roof came down.”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.