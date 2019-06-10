4 injured in 2-car crash in western Las Vegas, police say

Four people were injured Sunday afternoon in a crash in the west valley, Las Vegas police said. One of the four people hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The two-vehicle crash happened about 4 p.m. at South Hualapai Way and West Twain Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said. Metro’s fatal crash team is investigating.

Expect delays in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

